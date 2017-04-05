Campaign to acquire native York artist’s late painting

York Art Gallery is rallying support to take permanent ownership of a painting by Albert Moore, one of the city’s famous native artists.

A Revery, which is considered to be his most significant work, is privately owned but can currently be seen at the Exhibition Square venue’s Albert Moore: Of Beauty and Aesthetics display – the first major showcase of his work in 100 years.

Date:5th April 2017. Picture James Hardisty. York Art Gallery have a new exhibition by Albert Moore, his first solo exhibition of work in more than 100 years, also York Art gallery has annouced they are planning to start fund raising to purchase one of his painting called 'A Revery' at a cost of 3.5M. Pictured The A Revery painting by Albert Moore, which the gallery are hoping to purchase for 3.5M.

Curators hope to secure the £3.6m of funding needed to acquire the piece from London’s Agnews Gallery so that it stays in York for generations of visitors to enjoy.

Laura Turner, senior curator of art, said: “Albert Moore was an incredible artist and A Revery is one of his most significant later works.

“The subject is a young woman pictured alert but lost in thought, her classical attire typical of many of the artist’s work.

“But the levels of complexity and the technical skill displayed show Moore at his most confident and at the peak of his ability.

“This is a rare opportunity for a public collection to acquire such a significant painting by Moore and it would mean York Art Gallery would become the permanent home to one of his most outstanding works.

“It would also allow us to secure a significant part of York’s artistic heritage to be enjoyed by visitors for years to come.”

The York gallery’s fundraising team hope to fetch the cash by applying to organisations such as the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Art Fund, but public donations are also being welcomed.