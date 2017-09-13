Campaign to raise £100,000 for popular Doncaster DJ told he will never walk again

Big-hearted fundraisers are aiming to collect £100,000 for a popular Doncaster DJ who has been told he will never walk again.

Henry Love, a familiar face behind the decks in the town centre's pubs and clubs, was given the shocking diagnosis after being struck down by meningitis and left in a coma.

Now clubbers and friends are rallying around to help Henry with a crowdfunding appeal to get him mobile again.

Friend Paul Bailey-Hague, who has set up the campaign, said: "We want to help him get back out into the world and get his life back on track.

"Please get involved with ideas, and all the nightclubs in the region we need you all behind this - now it's time wel all give something back."

Henry, who has spun sounds at clubs such as Kooky and The Priory, was fit and healthy when earlier this year, he was admitted to hospital.

Mr Bailey-Hague added: "Imagine this, enter 2017 life is good - you're fit, healthy and your career and passion for DJing has had you feature on BBC Radio 1xtra and everything is on the up.

"Four months later, you're admitted to hospital - day after day your health is deteriorating rapidly and after ten days you can no longer feel your body from the chest down."

After being admitted to Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Henry was later transferred to hospital in Sheffield where he was diagnosed with tuberculosis meningitis.

He added: "His family was called in as he was in a coma and told to say their goodbyes."

But the DJ managed to pull through, defying medics' predictions - but he was given the heartbreaking news that he may never be able to walk again.

He added: "So here we are on a mission to get Henry back mobile. He's one of those positive people in life you always get a kick from."

"Being self employed and having no income for over half a year doesn't even bear thinking about for most of us."

The campaign aims to raise money to buy a stand-up wheelchair and adapted car - and clubbers are being urged to give their backing.

Friend Elena Raouna said: "Words can't begin to describe what Henry and his friends and family must be going through.

"Life is cruel and we never know what to expect next, we live for today and hope for tomorrow, we create memories that we never want to forget and plan a future we hope to have.

"From day one, my first experience of going out and enjoying the party life, you were the one who played that music that made such amazing memories for us, and now I hope everyone can read this and pull together to help you now create more memories for others and yourself.

"You belong on those DJ decks, entertaining people and creating that buzz in a room!

People can contribute to the Crowdfunding campaign HERE.