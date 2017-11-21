Campaigners take part in 'slow walk' to delay vehicles leaving Kirby Misperton fracking site

Have your say

Campaigners took part in a slow walk protest outside the Kirby Misperton fracking site in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police liaised with protesters to facilitate the demonstration, which took place on Habton Road between 12.10pm and 12.30pm today (Tuesday).

The group of campaigners walked slowly in front of a convoy while it was leaving the fracking site in the village.



The tanker and a 4x4 vehicle with a trailer were due to leave the site at 10.45am.

Police said that about ten protesters walked in front of the vehicles along Habton Road, delaying them until about 11am.

The convoy then drove off without incident.

Superintendent Alisdair Dey, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “We'll continue to support and protect people engaged in peaceful protest activity at Kirby Misperton.

"Officers this morning assessed the situation, engaged with the protest community, and explained clearly what was reasonable and safe in the circumstances.”

