Can you give cat rescue centre's longest resident a home?

A Yorkshire animal charity is desperately trying to re-home a cat lacking in social confidence.

Black feline Morgana - described as shy by volunteers at Yorkshire Cat Rescue - has lived at the charity's Keighley rescue centre since May.

She arrived with her three kittens after being found abandoned on the streets - and although her offspring were soon adopted, Morgana's self-contained nature meant she struggled to attract the interest of potential new owners.

The 18-month-old has even been likened to a 'shadow' because of her reticent ways - but volunteers insist she is a loving and friendly pet.

“This young mum arrived at our centre back in May and she is still here – struggling to show visitors enough of her personality to grab their attention,” said centre manager Sam Davies.

Morgana was originally placed in an experienced foster home where she could raise her kittens in a calm environment. Here, she did begin to come out of her shell but has reverted back into a shy and reserved girl upon arrival at the somewhat busier rehoming centre - leading to a 'catch-22' situation.

“If Morgana isn’t here at the rehoming centre, chances are slim that anyone will ever fall in love with her. But she won’t ever truly come out of her shell in this environment, despite everyone’s extra efforts to socialise with her. It’s lose-lose. She just isn’t the type of cat that will jump out at visitors and shout ‘take me home’ – her voice is more of a quiet whisper and no one has heard it so far.”

Sam thinks Morgana will most likely enjoy a quiet home as an only cat, or one with a gentle, older male for company. And her new family should be prepared for her to take some time before settling in and opening up to them.

“She is such a sweet and gentle cat without a mean bone in her body. Morgana loves to sit and play with our volunteers and, once she overcomes her fear of people, she does enjoy their company. She just hasn’t got the confidence to say ‘look at me’ and many of the people who visit the centre are wanting a cat to ‘pick them’. We are hoping that soon, someone will come and pick her instead.”

Volunteers are now spending extra time with Morgana every day to try and build her confidence.

“This cat only wants one thing for Christmas, and that’s you,” added Sam.