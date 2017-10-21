Can you help police trace missing 15-year-old Leeds girl?

Have your say

POLICE are appealing for the public's help to trace missing 15-year-old Leeds girl Taneisha Felton.

Taneisha, who is from Middleton in Leeds, was last seen at around 9.20pm yesterday (Frid Oct 20) in the Seacroft area of the city.

She is about 5ft tall, of medium build with shoulder length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy t-shirt and trousers and a brown waterproof jacket.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "Officers are continuing enquiries to locate her, but anyone with information about Taneisha is asked to contact police at Leeds, quoting log 1555 of 20 October."