Can you help police trace missing Leeds woman?

POLICE are appealing for the public's help to find a missing Leeds woman.

Susan Jowett, also known as Susan Catterill, 38, of Rothwell, Leeds was reported missing yesterday (Thursday 28 September).

She is described as white, around 5ft 2in tall, of slim build and with very long black hair. When last seen she was wearing a blue jacket and blue trousers.

Susan, or anyone who sees Susan is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 703 of Thursday 28 September.