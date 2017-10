Have your say

Plane spotters were treated to the sight of three Canadian Air Force fighter jets landing in formation on Saturday.

The trio of F18 Hornets touched down at Leeds Bradford Airport to re-fuel at 11.30am.

The aircraft on the approach

They took off again at 1pm and headed for Iceland, where they will land again before returning to Canada.

Photographer Andrew Easby captured these stunning shots of the visiting aircraft.

The three Hornet jets then left for Iceland