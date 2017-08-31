Canyon challenge for Harrogate woman aiming to repay a debt of compassion

A fund-raising challenge across some of America’s largest canyons is being undertaken to repay the kindness of hospice staff.

Patricia Blenkinsop is aiming to complete a 63km trek across three national parks in five days to support the work of Saint Michaels’ Hospice. The challenge will take place in May and take her across the Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon and Zion Canyon.

Setting herself a target of £4,000, or £100 per mile she hopes the fund will help repay staff for the care given to both friends and family.

Mrs Blenkinsop said:“I had always been aware of Saint Michael’s Hospice, but it was only when a dear friend and then my Dad stayed there that my family experienced the wonderful care and compassion that the staff provide.

“Since then, I have been looking for something that I can do to repay some of the kindness, and to help others.

She added: “Your kindness, support and generosity would be extremely appreciated. Thank you.”

To donate towards Patricia’s fund-raising visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SomeoneSpecial/Triciacanyontrek