Traffic is building on the M1 in South Yorkshire after a car and trailer overturned this afternoon.

The crash happened at around 1.30pm near J37 in Barnsley, southbound on the M1 at around 1.30pm.

Highways England have revealed that two lanes are blocked between J37 and J36 after the vehicle overturned.

Emergency services are on the scene to deal with the incident as well as clearing a fuel leak.

No details of any injuries have been released yet by police.

More to follow.