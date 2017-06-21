Car caught fire after crashing into A1 central reservation and veering off road near Leeming

A car caught fire after it crashed into the central reservation of the A1 near Leeming and veered off the road.

North Yorkshire Fire Service said today that the vehicle had veered off the motorway and then gone onto the A6055, which runs parallel.

A spokesman said the car had caught fire shortly after the crash at 8.30pm last night, but the driver had been able to get out of the vehicle before crews arrived.

Firefighters from Bedale and Northallerton used breathing apparatus, a hose reel and small tools while putting out the fire.