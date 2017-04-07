Car crash led to Castleford street brawl

Police are appealing for witnesses after a group of men allegedly fought in the street following a car crash in Castleford.

Wakefield District CID would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident on Lock Lane at about 6.50pm on Sunday, April 2.

It occurred after a Mercedes 4x4 and a BMW (pictured) were in collision in the road.

A number of men then got out of the cars and began fighting in the road.

They dispersed after a few minutes and fled into the estate.

Following enquiries a 25-year-old Castleford man was arrested on suspicion of affray and has been released pending continuing enquiries.

Det Insp Dan Tillett of Wakefield District CID, said: “We are continuing investigations into this incident which we believe was witnessed by a number of residents at the time.

“We would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision between the two cars, the fight or who can help identify those involved.

It is also possible witnesses may have captured footage of the fighting on their mobile phones, or on household CCTV, and anyone who has imagery is also asked to get in touch.

“Anyone who can assist is asked to call Wakefield District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13170149624.

“Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”