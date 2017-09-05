Car driven into newsagents in East Yorkshire village

Have your say

Two men have been arrested after a car was believed to have been deliberately driven into the front of a newsagents in an East Yorkshire village.

Police were alerted to the crash in Main Street, Brandesburton at 1am yesterday.

The shop front was damaged but the raiders could not get inside the shop.

At 1.40am, Humberside Police arrested two men, aged 21 and 26, on suspicion of burglary and they remained in police custody today.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the force on 101 quoting log 33 of September 4.