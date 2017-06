FIRE crews were called to deal with a car on fire at Stourton in south Leeds this afternoon.

The car was gutted in the blaze, which happened near the roundabout off junction 7 of the M621 at Stourton at 1.30pm today. (Sun June 18)

Photo: John Bates

No-one was injured in the incident.

The blaze was photographed by YEP reader John Bates.