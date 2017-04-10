Car overturns on main road near Hull

A car overturned on a main road near Hull.

Police were called to the A63 in Welton at 5.30am this morning (Monday) after the crash involving a Peugeot 206.

The car overturned around half a mile from Melton interchange.

Police said the driver sustained minor injuries and the two passengers in the car were not injured.

A Humberside Police spokesmans aid: "We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to call us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 74 of today. We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a truck, described as having a red cab and carrying a blue container, which may be able to help us with our enquiries."