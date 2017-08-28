Car park thieves steal pay and display machine from Leeds city centre

Thieves stole a pay and display machine from a car park in Leeds city centre.

Police said the theft happened at around 4.10am this morning (Monday), when the suspects cut down the machine in the car park on York Place.

After removing the machine, they dragged it from the scene behind a red Suzuki Vitara Jeep.

The car is believed to have headed towards Kirkstall Road via Woodhouse Street, and was later found abandoned at 4.38am on Scott Hall Road.

Damage was also caused to several parked cars by the suspect driving the jeep.

No-one was reported to as injured and the pay and display machine was recovered with the car.

Sergeant Tom Holliday of Leeds District Police, said: “Officers are investigating this offence from the early hours of this morning and we are appealing for witnesses.

“We would like to speak with anyone who saw the vehicle dragging the parking meter behind it or who saw it being abandoned on Scott Hall Road.

“Two men are believed to have been in the vehicle and anyone who saw them fleeing the scene is asked to contact us.

“We will be speaking with drivers whose cars are identified as being damaged in what was clearly a reckless and very dangerous offence which could easily have caused injury to innocent members of the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime number 13170396493.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.