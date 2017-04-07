Car snatched in Skipton shopping area

Officers are appealing for information after a car was stolen in Skipton.

The Renault Clio was parked on Victoria Square behind the VQS Gin Bar near to the main town centre shopping area and was snatched at around 12.40pm on Wednesday, April 4.

Police are looking to identify two men, aged approximately 20-years-old, who were wearing grey tracksuits with one also wearing a blue baseball cap and carrying a white drawstring bag.

The men were seen in the area around the time of the offence and may have information vital to the investigation.

The car's registration plate was W376 WJX.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to speak with anyone who could help piece together the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

North Yorkshire Police can be contacted on 101. You can also email Thomas.Bacon@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference 12170057121 when providing information.

If you wish to remain anonymous, then the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.