Police have appealed for information after a car was stolen during a Hull burglary.

At 12.40am today a house on Boothferry Halt was broken into and the car keys stolen.

The car, a white VW Scirocco parked on the owner’s driveway, was then snatched.

Police believe the car might be in the north Hull area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 31 of October 4.