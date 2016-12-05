Car totally destroyed in suspected arson attack near Scarborough

FIREFIGHTERS WERE called to the scene of a suspected arson attack near Scarborough last night.
A crew from the town’s fire station was dispatched to the A165 in Cayton shortly before 11.25pm after reports of a car fire.
A spokesman said: “The car – a Seat Ibiza – was totally destroyed in the blaze, which is believed to have been started deliberately.”
The crew used one hose reel, breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera while putting out the blaze.
