Car totally destroyed in suspected arson attack near Scarborough

FIREFIGHTERS WERE called to the scene of a suspected arson attack near Scarborough last night.

A crew from the town’s fire station was dispatched to the A165 in Cayton shortly before 11.25pm after reports of a car fire.

A spokesman said: “The car – a Seat Ibiza – was totally destroyed in the blaze, which is believed to have been started deliberately.”

The crew used one hose reel, breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera while putting out the blaze.