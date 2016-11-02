Caravan destroyed in explosion caused by Whitby arson

A CARAVAN has been totally destroyed by a fire which caused a gas canister to explode.

Firefighters from Whitby were called out this morning to Blue Bank in the nearby village of Sleights.

They had received a report at 1.30am of a caravan fire on the notoriously steep stretch of the A169.

A North Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said the fire had been started deliberately.

It involved two 5kg butane cylinders, one of which exploded.

The spokesman said: “The caravan, which was overturned following a road traffic collision on Friday, was totally destroyed by the fire.”

The crew used a hosereel jet, two breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and lighting while putting out the blaze.

Blue Bank has a gradient of one in four and an escape lane of soft sand due to frequent road accidents.