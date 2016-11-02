Carer to stand trial over £288,000 fraud of 102-year-old woman

a CARER has denied defrauding a 102-year-old woman out of £288,000 and fraudulently executing her will.

Julie Sayles, 58, appeared at Hull Crown Court today, charged with five counts of fraud by abuse of position, amounting to more than £206,000.

She is alleged to have defrauded Edith Negus out of £7,688 in February 2014, £150,000 in March 2014, £90,000 in June 2014 and £40,000 in July 2014, and fraudulently executing her will between September and October 2014.

She is also accused of money-laundering through the purchase of a property in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, in April 2014 and at Prospect Mount Road, Scarborough, in September 2014.

She pleaded not guilty to all seven counts and will face a trial starting on June 19 next year.

Recorder Graham Cook granted Ms Sayles unconditional bail. She was told the trial would last between four and five days.