Carol concert for cancer centre

A carol concert featuring classic Christmas tunes will be hosted by a charity to fundraise for a new centre to help people with cancer.

Maggie’s Yorkshire will host the event at the Holy Trinity Church on Friday, December 2 from 7pm.

Holy Trinity Church. Picture: Ross Parry.

The Arts@Trinity Flute Choir and Leeds College of Music Student Union Partsong Choir will perform.

Musical director of the Arts@Trinity Flute Choir Laura Kox said: “Maggie’s cause is something close to my heart as I’ve had family members and close friends suffer from cancer.

“To be able to support the charity with our music is something all the members of the Flute Choir are very enthusiastic about.

“It’s going to be a great evening full of wonderful music and fun.”

Proceeds will go towards building the £5m centre at St James’s Hospital.

It will offer practical, emotional and social support for people affected by cancer. More than £3m has already been raised and work can begin once the £4m mark has been met.

Fundraising manager Ben Feely said: “We are so excited about the event. It is going to be a brilliantly festive evening and I can’t wait to get involved with the sing along.

“Events like this are just so important as they help us to get closer to the £5m we need to bring Maggie’s to Yorkshire.”

The YEP launched its A Million for Maggie’s campaign in April to generate the vital funds needed the groundbreaking support centre at Leeds St James’s Hospital a reality.

Tickets are £10 or £8 for students and seniors. Book at artstrinityleeds.co.uk/maggies-carol-concert