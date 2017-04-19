Cat's leg amputated after air gun attack

A cat's leg had to be amputated after it was shot six times at close range with an air gun, sparking an appeal for information from the RSPCA.

Jasper, a two-year-old domestic shorthair, lost his leg following the incident in in Oswaldtwistle, near Accrington in Lancashire, on April 10.

Pellets entered his left eye, the roof of his mouth, abdomen, neck and two entered behind his left knee.

His lower leg bones were shattered, which meant his left hind leg had to be amputated by vets.

RSPCA inspector Nina Small said: “Poor Jasper, he could only make it through the first cat flap, and when the owners opened the door the cat walked in and fell in his cat basket. He would’ve been in a lot of pain.”

It is thought the timid pet, who usually does not venture far from home, may have been at nearby allotments or the school playing field when he was attacked.

Jasper is now recovering and will return to the vets at a later date for check-ups.

However, the pellet behind his left eye could not be removed, so vets will monitor this closely.

Insp Small said: "Unfortunately, air rifle attacks are not as rare as we would like. The injuries caused by such attacks are horrific and often fatal."

Anyone with information is asked to call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.