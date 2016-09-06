Catterick farmland sold off by MOD

A PIECE of farmland in North Yorkshire is set to be sold off by the Ministry of Defence.

The area at Harley Hill, Catterick, is one of 13 pieces of land the MOD is selling as it looks to reduce the number of sites it owns.

The Government has suggested the sites could be used to provide land for 17,000 homes.

Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said: “We are getting rid of land that we don’t need to build homes that we do, generating hundreds of millions of pounds in the process.

“Our commitment to protect and increase the budget for our armed forces means that every penny of that will be reinvested into defence, helping to keep Britain safe.”

The other pieces of land to be sold off include two golf courses on armed forces land.

The MOD is aiming to cut the size of its estate by 30 per cent over 25 years. It claims sales have already generated land for 39,000 homes.