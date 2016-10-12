CBI chief: Northern powerhouse must include Yorkshire

ONE of the country’s most senior business figures has called on ministers and local leaders to end the deadlock over Yorkshire’s future and make sure it plays a leading role in the ‘northern powerhouse’.

Paul Drechsler, president of the employers’ organisation the CBI, described devolution as a “massive opportunity” to strengthen the North economy.

His intervention comes as doubts grow over whether the devolution deal agreed with South Yorkshire councils will go ahead and deadlock in the rest of the region over how to take on powers and money from Whitehall.

But Greater Manchester, Tees Valley and the Liverpool City Region are pressing ahead with deals that will see them elect new ‘metro-mayors’ next year amid concern that Yorkshire is being left behind.

Former chancellor George Osborne offered areas more control over their own affairs in areas such as transport and skills as part of his ‘northern powerhouse’ drive to boost the North economy.

Theresa May has pledged to continue the drive and appointed Brigg and Goole MP Andrew Percy as Northern Powerhouse Minister, but Mr Drechsler warned it would be meaningless if Yorkshire is not involved.

He said: “A northern powerhouse without Yorkshire is a ‘contradiction-in-terms’.

“We can’t just be satisfied with ‘Manchester Plus’. One third of the population of the northern powerhouse are from Yorkshire – including the minister responsible for it.

“It’s time for Yorkshire to seize its place in the Northern Powerhouse.”

Speaking in Leeds, Mr Drechsler stressed it was not just down to the Government to make it a success.

He said: “Ten or even 20 years from now – when we all look back, we won’t judge devolution on promises made or powers devolved, but on jobs created, investment attracted and areas regenerated. That’s what great devolution is all about.

“To reach this goal, we’ll need real local leadership. Instead of just working with our own kind – business with business, councils with councils, MPs with MPs – we’ll need to reach out across the aisle.”

Mr Drechsler also used his speech at the CBI’s annual Yorkshire and Humber dinner to add his voice to the growing chorus calling for a drive to raise educational standards in the region.

Head of Ofsted Sir Michael Wilshaw and former head of the Civil Service Lord Kerslake have recently called for concerted action to close the gap between school performance in the North and the rest of the country.

Mr Drechsler said teachers should have “greater freedom to tailor their teaching to include things which will matter both for exams and far beyond”.