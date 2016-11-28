CCTV appeal after man was assaulted outside Barnsley takeaway

Police investigating an assault outside a takeaway in Barnsley have released CCTV images of a man they are trying to trace.

A 23-year-old man was assaulted while outside of the takeaway in Wombwell, in Station Road by a man.

He suffered minor facial injuries as a result of the assault.

The incident happened between 1am and 2am on Saturday, November 5.

Police now believe there was a brief argument in the takeaway before the assault and are asking for anyone who was in the shop and who saw what happened to come forward.

Officers also want to hear from anyone who recognises the man pictured as they believe he could help with enquiries.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 133 of 5 November 2016.