CCTV appeal after woman, 20, is sexually assaulted in bed and breakfast lobby

A woman was sexually assaulted in the lobby of a bed and breakfast in York.

Police have today released CCTV images of a man they are trying to trace in connection with the offence, which happened at the premises in Lawrence Street.

The victim, 20, was "touched inappropriately" in the reception area by the man at about 12.50am on Sunday.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The man did not have permission to be on the premises and after the assault he left on foot heading in the direction of Melrosegate.

"Officers want to speak to the man in the images in connection with the incident and are appealing for the public’s help to identify him."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 12170193262 when passing on any information.