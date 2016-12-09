CCTV appeal: Detectives investigating Leeds Halloween 'ride out' want to trace these men

Detectives want to trace these people as part of the ongoing investigation into a chaotic Halloween 'ride-out' on the streets of Leeds.

The CCTV images were released today in the wake of dawn raids, which saw six men and a woman arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.

Do you recognise any of these people?

Police said arrests follow comprehensive enquiries into the incident including weeks of detailed analysis of CCTV images and other footage from the night.

Bike-riding yobs cause mayhem on key Leeds road route

Seven arrested over Halloween motorbike chaos in Leeds

Now they are appealing for the public’s help in identifying 10 males shown.

Enquiries have also identified around 80 registration numbers of vehicles involved in the incident and work is ongoing to identify the people using them with a view to further action.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspects shown in the images or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers on Operation Dice via 101, quoting crime number 13160541790, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.