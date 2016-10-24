CCTV appeal: Police hunt man who exposed himself on trains between Leeds and Loughborough

Police are hunting a man who has repeatedly exposed himself to female passengers on trains between Leeds and Loughborough.

The man exposed himself on three separate occasions – but the investigating officer said there could be more victims who have not come forward.

On each occasion he was wearing shorts when he boarded the train and sat opposite women who were sat alone.

Sergeant Roy McMicheal, of British Transport Police, said: “We believe that the man may regularly travel up and down the Leeds to Loughborough stretch of line which passes through Sheffield, Chesterfield, Nottingham and East Midlands Parkway, so it may be that there are other victims that we are unaware of.”

The first incident took place on Monday, September 19, and two more were reported on Thursday, September 29.

Today police released a CCTV image of a man who they want to trace as part of the investigation.

They also urged other victims of sexual offences to speak out.

Sgt McMicheal said: “We take all reports of this nature very seriously and our recent Report It to Stop It campaign, which aims to combat unwanted sexual behaviour on the railway by encouraging members of the public to report it, is proving very successful in supporting victims and bringing perpetrators of these crimes to justice.”

Anyone with information on the September incidents is asked to sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 186 of 24/10.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.