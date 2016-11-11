CCTV image issued by Dewsbury police following attempted burglary

Police in Dewsbury have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace in connection with an attempted burglary.

The incident happened at about 5.30pm last Friday, November 4, when a male suspect tried to enter a property on St John Street in Westtown.

He damaged a window but made off after being disturbed by the occupants.

PC Jane Baragwanath said: “Whilst the suspect didn’t actually enter the property, this has been a frightening experience for the occupants.

“I am certain that someone will be able to identify the person captured on the CCTV footage and would urge them to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 3847 Baragwanath via West Yorkshire Police’s 101 number, quoting log reference 13160548284.

Calls can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.