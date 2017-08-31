CCTV image released after woman, 19, sexually assaulted in Leeds city centre

Have your say

Detectives investigating the sexual assault of a teenager in Leeds city centre have released CCTV images of a man they are trying to trace.

The offence, which involved a 19-year-old woman, happened on Kirkgate in the early hours of Monday, August 7.

Anyone who recognises the man shown in the image or has information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime number 13170361800.

People can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.