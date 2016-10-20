CCTV images captured during betting shop armed robbery are released

CCTV images captured during an armed robbery at a betting shop have been released by detectives hunting for suspects.

The two robbers burst into Ladbrokes, in Doncaster Road, Rotherham, at 5.50pm on September 11 and theatened staff before stealing cash from the till.

And South Yorkshire Police have today released new images of the suspects as part of their investigation.

One of the men is believed to have been carrying a gun during the robbery.

Det Con Sam Wardman, investigating officer, said: “Thankfully, no one was injured during this incident but it was highly traumatic for the staff who were working in the shop.

“Most of the customers in the shop were left unaware as to what happened, however when the two men left, they are said to have ran from the area towards Far Lane.

“After conducting extensive enquiries, I’d now like to ask people who were in the area at the time whether they saw anything suspicious or saw what happened.

“If you recognise the man in the images, please call us on 101 quoting incident number 1093 of 11 September 2016.”

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.