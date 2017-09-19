CCTV images of suspected thieves who targeted Whitby clothing shop

Have your say

Detectives have released CCTV images of a pair of suspected thieves who targeted a shop in Whitby.

The two men entered the Hall and Coates outdoor clothing shop, in Church Street, at around noon on Saturday.

One of the suspects asked to try on a pair of boots and, while the shop assistant was in the store room, a second man stole a number items.

The thief took a series of Sealskinz branded clothing, including gloves, hats and socks, which are valued at between £200 and £300.

He left without paying and the second man followed shortly afterwards.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 12170166285.