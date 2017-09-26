CCTV images released of Shipley bank card robbery suspects

Have your say

CCTV images of suspects have been released after bank cards were stolen in a robbery in Shipley.

The robbery happened in the skate park area, of Crowgill Park, and involved three men.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, suffered cuts and bruises during the offence.

Bank cards and a mobile phone were stolen in the robbery, at 4pm on August 18.

Police have today made a fresh appeal for information one month on.

A man tried to use one of the bank cards in a shop in Manningham Lane on the same day as the robbery.

One of the suspects is described as being about 6ft tall, and in his early to mid twenties.

He was wearing black clothing and a black baseball cap.

The second suspect is described as being about 5ft 8ins tall, and was wearing all blue and had short, dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170381149.