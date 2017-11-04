CCTV picture released after York sexual assault

Detectives have today released a CCTV picture of a man they want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in York city centre nearly four months ago.

A woman was walking along Station Road near the gardens of the Principal Hotel when she was grabbed by a man who sexually assaulted her at around 5.20am on Friday, July 21.

Officers are now renewing an earlier request for information from the public.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Despite extensive investigations over the past few months and a media appeal on the day of the incident, detectives have been unable to identify the perpetrator."

After the offence, the man ran off towards the Leeman Road and Station Rise junction. He then got on a bike and cycled out of the city.

The woman alerted staff at the train station.

The culprit was wearing a blue coat, grey jogging bottoms, green trainers and a dark cap.

Anyone who recognises the man, or has any information about the offence which they have not yet shared with officers, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for York Serious Crime Team.

If people wish to remain anonymous they can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12170128098.