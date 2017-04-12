CCTV: Police searching for man after newsagents robbery

Police are trying to trace a man in Hull after a robbery at a newsagents.

The robbery happened at 6.15am in Anlaby Road on Friday, when a man entered the shop and threatened staff with a glass bottle.

He demanded money and a struggle followed, causing the bottle to smash and leaving the worker with cuts.

The suspect then fled the area.

Police have today (Wednesday) released a CCTV image of a man they are trying to trace in connection with the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 2262429.