CCTV snap released after man punched in the face at Leeds Station

Police are appealing for information nearly two months after a man was punched in the face at Leeds railway station.

Shortly after 8.15am on Friday, April 28, a man was walking down the escalators towards the Granary Wharf exit when he heard a person behind him, swearing and telling him to walk faster.

The victim continued to make his way towards the exit, before a man came from behind him and punched him in the face.

The victim fell to the floor and the offender stepped over him before leaving the station.

Anyone with information is asked to call 0800 40 50 40 or text61016, with the reference 104 of April 28.