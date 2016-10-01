CCTV stills released after ‘series of suspicious incidents’

Police have released CCTV images after a “series of suspicious incidents” at a West Yorkshire home.

Officers want to speak to anyone who can identify the people in the picture after incidents on Track Road, Batley over the course of this year.

Stones were thrown at the victim’s front window at about 3am last night and a vehicle parked outside was damaged by fire overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

The attack on the vehicle is being treated as arson by police.

It follows incidents in April and June during which stones were thrown at the home’s windows, and a vehicle was damaged with a rock by two men.

PC Chris Birkenshaw of Batley and Spen NPT, said: “There is no obvious reason why this household has been targeted in this way and we are extremely keen to locate and take action against those responsible.

“Anyone who can assist is asked to contact PC 291 Chris Birkenshaw at the Batley and Spen NPT on 101.

“Information can also be given to the independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”