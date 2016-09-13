Celebrated panto star injured in bike crash

POPULAR YORKSHIRE actor Martin Barrass is said to be in intensive care in hospital after being seriously hurt in a motorcycle accident.

He was involved in a collision in Skipton, on Saturday, and was airlifted to Leeds General Infimary.

Messages of support have poured in for Mr Barrass from theatres in the region and colleagues.

He has been a regular performer in pantos at the York Theatre Royal for more than two decades.

Berwick Kaler, who has performed with him throughout this time, said: “This has hit me for six.

“The main thing now is that he can get strong and pull through this. We are just hoping to hear good news.

“I have not seen him but his family are with him.”

York Theatre Royal posted a message on Twitter yesterday which said: “Our much-loved panto star Martin Barrass was in a road accident over the weekend.

“We’re sending all our love and support to Martin and family.”

Elsewhere Hull Truck Theatre posted: “We wish actor Martin Barrass a quick recovery after his road accident.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

And a tweet from Harrogate Theatre said: “Wishing actor Martin Barrass a very speedy recovery. Thoughts with his family and friends from all at Harrogate Theatre.”

According to reports the crash took place between a motorcycle and a silver Vauxhall Astra in Newbridge Lane, Halton East, in Skipton on Saturday.

An investigation into the incident is underway.