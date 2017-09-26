Celebrating Queens Hotel’s 80th anniversary

LEEDS residents are being invited to share their memories of the Queens Hotel ahead of an exhibition to mark the landmark city centre building’s 80th anniversary this November.

The hotel is inviting people to submit copies of their most memorable images along with stories and objects linked to the hotel to be featured at an exhibition celebrating the hotel’s heritage

The Queens, which is part of QHotels, has hosted grand events over the decades and accommodated famous guests including Cary Grant and Nelson Mandela.

Wayne Topley, regional general manager at The Queens, said: “What better way to celebrate the 80th birthday of The Queens than to look back at the images and souvenirs that truly showcase the experiences the hotel has brought to people’s lives.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing what gets submitted, especially the items that have a bit more of an unusual back story.”

The anniversary is also set to be marked during this year’s Light Night Leeds on October 5 and 6.

Harlequin by artist NOVAK is a spectacular audio visual projection celebrating her Queens history, which will be displayed on the front of the hotel

The site where the Queens now stands was originally opened in 1863 when it was owned by The Midland Railway Company, before it was taken over by London, Midland and Scottish Railway .

The the building that we know today as The Queens was built by William Airey and Sons of Leeds.

Under new ownership, it was rebuilt in 1937 and was first opened by the Princess Royal and the sixth Earl of Harewood.

Despite the hotel, and Leeds as a city, changing substantially over the decades, The Queens’ Art Deco interior origins remain at the heart of its design.

Photographs and stories can be submitted by emailing wtopley@qhotels.co.uk or by posting directly to the Queens by September 30.