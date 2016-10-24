Celebrating the life of a former Lord Mayor of Leeds

HUNDREDS of people are expected at a thanksgiving service to celebrate the life of former Leeds Mayor and Alderman of the city Dr Graham Kirkland.

The retired GP, of Otley, had suffered a stroke and died at Leeds General Infirmary on Saturday October 15.

Dr Kirkland’s family will be attending a private cremation this Friday morning, October 28.

All who knew Dr Kirkland are welcome at a thanksgiving service at Otley Parish Church, Kirkgate, Otley, at 2pm this Friday.

Dr Kirkland’s daughter Sue Spencer, said: “The community has really pulled together to support us and I would like thank people for their support and kind thoughts.”

He became the first post-war Liberal Democrat Lord Mayor of Leeds in 1998.

Dr Kirkland was elected to Leeds City Council in 1973, having served on the Otley Urban District Council.

He was Otley town mayor twice and served on Otley Town Council for 45 years. He retired from Leeds City Council in 2012.