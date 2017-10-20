Celebrity chef for new North Yorkshire food fest

With just days to go until the launch of Pateley Bridge’s first-ever Nidderdale Food and Drink Festival, the new event has won the backing of star names.

Designed to put the best of Dales’ produce in the spotlight - and boost the town’s visitor numbers - BBC broadcaster Clare Balding and the Dales’ very own celebrity chef Frances Atkins will both be taking part.

Renowned broadcaster and children's author Clare Balding.

In fact, Frances, one of only six female Michelin-starred chefs in the UK, will will officially open the event at 10am on Saturday, October 28.

The new venture is the brainchild of Nidderdale Chamber of Trade which is not only keen to showcase the fantastic range of local produce in the Pateley area but also to capitalise on the town’s success in winning the Great British High Street competition last year.

Keith Tordoff said: “We’ve got to build on the success of last year and we’ve got to be positive. There are so many great producers in the Dales and so many great places to eat.”

After opening the new event, Frances Atkin, who has appeared on many TV and radio programmes, will give a fascinating insight into the skills needed to receive a much-coveted Michelin Star.

Fast becoming a true friend to the area, renowned radio and TV broadcaster Clare Balding will be attending the Food and Drink Festival in Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall at 2pm.

Claie is also an author and she will be making the most of the occasion to talk to visitors about her new children’s book called The Racehorse Who Disappeared.

Keith Tordoff said: “Nidderdale Chamber of Trade is delighted that Clare who visited Nidderdale in April to walk the Nidderdale Way has decided to return to the area.”

The new festival also offers the public the chance to visit the celebrated High Street in Pateley Bridge and its two butchers, the Oldest Sweet Shop, bakeries, a fruit and veg shop, cafes and pubs.

At Bridgehousegate over the bridge, visitors will be able to sample the cheeses and bakery goodies at Park View Stores or visit the shops, pubs and cafes.

Another major event at 7pm in the Memorial Hall will see Asian Cuisine cooked by TV and Radio top Asian chef Waqar Ali in the Memorial Hall.

This is a ticket only event with entertainment. BYOB.

Local butcher Paul Kendall of Kendall’s Farm Butchers will be giving a special talk and demonstration of preparing Nidderdale lamb.

Other special guests are still to be confirmed.

Harrogate Mayor Coun Anne Jones will also be attending the inaugural Nidderdale Food and Drink Festival.