Century-old photograph reveals links between the services

IT MAY seem like a sign of the times, emergency services working together to improve efficiency - but a South Yorkshire fire officer who delved into his family history, said it shows how collaboration is more than a century old.

The great-grandfather of Sheffield Central station manager Simon Rodgers was an officer with Sheffield Police and Fire Brigade, and a newly uncovered photograph from 1901 shows Alfred Redmile in his uniform, which mirrored that of the Royal Navy.

The fire service’s naval connections began in the late 1800s, when ex-sailors were often recruited as firefighters due to their discipline, physical fitness and skills at working at height. Those naval traditions still resonate today- with the fire service terms ‘watch’, ‘line’ and ‘rounds’ all dating back to sea-faring days.

Mr Rodgers said: “I had a vague understanding that my great-grandfather on my mother’s side used to work for the police and fire service, but it’s only recently that I’ve discovered his full story. He worked as a firefighter for six months before enjoying a long career as a police officer.

“All the emergency services are proud to be serving local people, but it’s particularly interesting to me given my family connections that, as we continue to look for new ways of working more closely with our police colleagues, collaboration with the other emergency services in fact has a decades long history.

“The same can’t be said for the naval uniforms which my grandfather wore though. Apparently they didn’t go down well with the firefighters and they were quickly changed to something which more closely resembles what firefighters wear today.”

The Policing and Crime Act 2016 placed a new, statutory duty on all three emergency services to look at opportunities to work with one another better to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

In South Yorkshire, fire crews already attend hundreds of ‘medical break-ins’ every year, work that used to be carried out by the police.