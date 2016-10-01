Ceremony for North Yorkshire’s new special constables

Nine new special constables are ready to play their part in keeping North Yorkshire safe following ceremony this week.

The volunteer officers took their oath at Northallerton Magistrates’ Court in front of Anna Ramsden JP at a ceremony attended by senior officers, family and friends.

The officers are the latest group to have completed their rigorous, initial training course and will now be assigned tutor constables out on their beat who will oversee their probation period over the next two years.

Acting Deputy Chief Constable Paul Kennedy said: “I am delighted to welcome our latest volunteer recruits to North Yorkshire Police.

“I hope the officers and their families share my sense of pride in their achievements as they take the next important step in their policing career.

“Policing is a challenging job and the support of family and friends is very important, especially when it is done voluntarily.

“So I would like to thank everyone for the sacrifices they are making to help us keep North Yorkshire’s communities safe.”

“We’d like to encourage anyone who is interested in following in their footsteps to take the opportunity when we open our recruitment campaign on October 10.

“Being a special constable opens up a world of opportunities for personal development and a challenging but rewarding voluntary career.”

Julia Mulligan, Police and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire, added: “Specials make an enormous contribution in helping their communities be safe and feel safe and I congratulate these new recruits.

“It takes commitment, time and effort to be a special police constable.

“It’s a great way to give back to our communities and I wish them all the best.”

The new officers will be based in Scarborough, York, Selby, and Harrogate.

Special constables, or “specials” as they are also known, are volunteer officers who give up their own time to support their regular colleagues.

North Yorkshire Police’s special constable recruitment will open on October 10-31.

For more information visit https://northyorkshire.police.uk/jobs/special-constables/