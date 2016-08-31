Challenge to decision not to prosecute Sir Cliff Richard in abuse case

THE decision not to press charges in the abuse case against Sir Cliff Richard is being reviewed.

The singer was the subject of a long-running South Yorkshire Police investigation which centred on sexual assault accusations dating between 1958 and 1983 made by four men.

Officers investigating allegations of historical sex offences were filmed searching his apartment in Berkshire in 2014, leading to him being publicly named as the subject of the probe.

The 75-year-old was never arrested or charged and his case was discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in June on the grounds of insufficient evidence.

But at the beginning of August an application under the victims’ right to review scheme was lodged by an accuser - challenging the decision by the CPS not to pursue a case against Sir Cliff.

The process allows an alleged victim, within three months of the original decision, to call for it to be reviewed.

It is understood a lawyer will look at the evidence before deciding to uphold or overturn the original decision made by the CPS.

A spokesman for the CPS confirmed they have received an application under the victims’ right to review scheme over the decision made in relation to the star.

He added: “It is ongoing.”

After the investigation was brought to a close in June, Sir Cliff said he was “thrilled”.

“I have always maintained my innocence, co-operated fully with the investigation, and cannot understand why it has taken so long to get to this point,” he said.

“Nevertheless, I am obviously thrilled that the vile accusations and the resulting investigation have finally been brought to a close.”

The singer, actor and TV star has enjoyed a remarkable career spanning 57 years.

Britain’s greatest solo hit-maker, his output of hundreds of singles and albums is unlikely to be equalled, let alone surpassed.

Sir Cliff’s greatest hits include chart-toppers such as The Young Ones, Living Doll, Summer Holiday, We Don’t Talk Anymore and 1988 Christmas number one Mistletoe And Wine.

