Chamber boss takes aim at “political self-interests” hampering a Yorkshire devolution settlement

The president of Bradford Chamber of Commerce has accused West Yorkshire politicians of “political self-interest” in failing to deliver a devolution deal for the region.

Andy Caton used his final speech as chamber president to express his “enduring disappointment” that a small number of partisan elected officials were blocking a devolution settlement for the Leeds City Region.

So far Manchester, Sheffield and the North East have all reached settlements which could see them handed control over the millions of pounds of devolved spending but a deal for the rest of Yorkshire has yet to be reached.

In a well-received address to 300 delegates at the Cedar Court Hotel Mr Caton also called for businesses in Bradford not to operate in “splendid isolation” and to collaborate more with the wider region.

Mr Caton told the audience: “It is right to say one of the wider problems is that in Manchester, in Liverpool, in the Tees Valley – there will be Mayors elected soon into 2017.

“With this there will be more powers and resources to achieve their goals. We are not in that position. It is an enduring disappointment that political self-interest from a small number has made it impossible as yet to move forward and secure the Leeds City Region deal. I hope that in Sajid Javid MP as the new Secretary of State, and the new Prime Minister, will work with political leaders here in Bradford and across the city region to make progress towards a significant deal.

“It will be for the chamber to be the business voice when a deal is done – to put the concerns of our future growth, and the long term interests of those we employee now and in the future, at the very top of the agenda.”

Mr Caton also expressed concern about the affect Boundary Commission reviews could have on the city if they altered political constituency maps.

“So what do we need to do to achieve the dreams which Bradford has?

“We need strong voices in Parliament, which sadly could be undermined by splitting much of Bradford up across different constituencies based on nearby cities and towns – weakening the voices of those who can speak for the city, if the boundary commission proposals are adopted.

“This is not about the political parties people represent – in the last year some of the greatest passion and willingness to work together where they agreed for the good of the city was from one of our Labour, and one of our Conservative MPs at a chamber lunch – despite their differences on wider political issues.”

Mr Caton also said the debate about how the post-Brexit economy was managed should not be dominated by the City of London.

“In my own industry, the conversation has been dominated by one square mile in London – despite the fact for every job there, we have two more across the regions in financial and professional services.

“So whatever you might have thought of the campaign, and however you voted, what we need now is a deal which helps the North and is not overly swayed by Scottish interests, or political dogma over economic necessity.

“The Chamber nationally, and here in Bradford, will be speaking up loud and clear for businesses interests in that process.

“The business voice is always heard in this city, and working together more and more closely with our neighbours we will make sure it is heard in London, and around the world, a lot louder than it could ever have been in splendid isolation.

“It is time to dream for Bradford, and for us in this room and our businesses to give the people of the city the faith in their future to dream with us about what we can make it be. A better Bradford, a Bradford which collaborates with and doesn’t compete for its own sake with its nearest neighbours.”