Chambers targets expansion after record turnover rise

EXCHANGE CHAMBERS has reported record turnover for the last financial year, having registered a 12 per cent rise year-on-year.

The Leeds-based firm reported revenues of £28.7m for the 2016/17 financial year, up from last year’s total of £25.7m.

The barristers’ Chambers was described as a “Northern powerhouse” by the independent legal directories last year and said it has now set its sights on further expansion in Leeds.

Exchange Chambers remains on course to increase membership to more than 200 barristers within the next three years.

Director of Chambers, Tom Handley, said: “It has been an excellent twelve months for Chambers with all our departments in Leeds performing strongly and contributing to double digit growth.”

In Leeds, one of Yorkshire’s leading criminal solicitors has recently transferred to the bar and joined chambers.

Sean Smith, managing partner at O’Garras Solicitors since 1999, has gained a reputation for dealing with heavyweight cases, such as money laundering, drug trafficking and murder.

He also has extensive experience representing those who are facing prosecution for road traffic offences.

“Our strategy is to further increase our presence and market share on the North Eastern Circuit,” said Mr Handley.

“Our expansion strategy is based on attracting the highest quality work and the highest quality barristers.”

Exchange Chambers has also announced that it will be keeping members’ contributions at the same level, around 12 per cent, for the sixteenth year in succession, something Mr Handley said was “a very important measure as it demonstrates sound financial management”.

He continued: “As one of the country’s largest sets, the multi-disciplinary nature of Chambers enables us to pass on the economies of scale to both our barristers and our clients.

“By embracing modern working practices we are also able to increase revenue and minimise costs.

“Members receive instructions on the very highest quality work and also benefit from the option of flexible contributions.

“This combination is fuelling our growth and attracting applications from barristers throughout the country.”