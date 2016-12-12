Chance to enter the Yorkshire Brain Game

Yorkshire is home to some of the finest business brains in the world.

Now the chance has come for those great minds to go head-to-head to prove who is the smartest and help benefit Marie Curie Cancer Care along the way.

The Brain Game is coming to the region next year and open to all businesses, large and small. It follows similar events in London and Glasgow and aims to raise around £100,000 for the vital charity.

Set to be held on March 30 at the Aspire venue in Leeds it will see entrants compete across a variety of categories including music, current affairs, sport, food and drink and a special category devoted to God’s own County itself.

A three-course meal will be provided by BBC Masterchef finalist Tom Rennolds and around 250 people are expected to attend.

The event’s chairman John Hepworth told The Yorkshire Post: “We aim to raise in excess of £100,000 for the Marie Curie Charity and at this point we are well on our way to reaching this impressive target.

“Previous events have been very successful and we hope the event will prove an interesting and exciting one for Yorkshire’s business community.

“The money raised will provide vital support for the Marie Curie Hospice in Bradford.

“Last year Marie Curie cared for 516 patients at the hospice.

“By attending the Yorkshire Brain Game you can help us ensure we can continue to help those that need it.”

The main sponsor for the event in private equity house Endless, based in Leeds.

TO enter visit mariecurie.org.uk/yorkshirebraingame. The Brain Game team package costs £2,500 and includes a table of ten people, a drinks reception, the three course dinner with wine and entry into the Brain Game.