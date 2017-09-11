Chance to secure a place at region’s top awards night

TICKETS Are now on sale for The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards, which honour the brightest and best figures in the region’s corporate world.

Over the years, the biggest names in politics and business have attended our awards dinner to praise our region’s innate economic strengths.

The awards honour household names, and help to spot rising stars who will shine on the world stage.

The winners will be unveiled in a glittering ceremony on November 2 at Leeds’s New Dock Hall.

BBC Breakfast and Watchdog broadcaster Steph McGovern is this year’s presenter with more exciting speakers to be announced in the coming weeks. A shortlist has been drawn up by the event’s many sponsors this year with a final judging session held at The Yorkshire Post’s offices on Whitehall Road.

Among those on the panel were Juliette Healey, Yorkshire agent for the Bank of England, DLA Piper managing partner of the Leeds office Allison Page, and Andrew Devonald, senior business development manager with Grant Thornton, as well as Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post. The main sponsors for this year’s event are global law firm DLA Piper and professional services giant Grant Thornton.

Other commercial partners come in the form of Cascade HR, Doncaster Sheffield Airport, City Fibre, First Direct, Leeds Beckett University, Yorkshire Building Society and Sky Betting and Gaming.

Ms McGovern said: “I am delighted to be presenting at this year’s The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards. Yorkshire is home to some of the best businesses in the country and I am sure they will be well-represented in the shortlist.

“I look forward to seeing everyone on November 2.”

Mr Casci said: “The Excellence in Business Awards is one of the highlights of the year for The Yorkshire Post and getting to chair the judging process is an honour and privilege.”

Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.eventstop.co.uk/event/745/ypbusinessexcellence.