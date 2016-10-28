Charges dropped against man over Leeds Nitetrax club shooting

Attempted murder and firearms charges have been dropped against a man who had been charged in connection with a shooting outside a Leeds nightclub.

Toyan Seabrooks-Issac, 29, had been facing charges in relation to the shooting of a 42-year-old man who was seriously injured in the incident outside Nitetrax nightclub, Chapeltown Road, in the early hours of Monday, August 29.

Mr Seabrooks-Issac, of Stonegate Place, Meanwood, had been charged with attempted murder, having a firearm with intent to commit murder and possessing a firearm and ammunition without authority.

Prosecutor Mark McKone told Leeds Crown Court that no further evidence was to be offered in the case against Mr Seabrooks-Issac and asked that formal not guilty verdicts be entered in relation to each charge.

Mr McKone said: “The police have put a lot of time and resources in to this investigation and are now quite satisfied that it was not this defendant who committed these offences.”

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed the shooting was still under investigation

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 01924 821438 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.