Charity elephant gifted back to Sheffield

A distinctive elephant which featured on Sheffield’s sculpture trail has been gifted back to the city despite being bought at auction for a significant sum.

The elephant - brought to the city as part of the popular Herd of Sheffield Sculpture Trail this summer, was sponsored and signed by Sheffield band the Arctic Monkeys.

It was auctioned off to raise money for lifesaving new equipment at the Sheffield Children’s Hospital in October, helping to raise £410,600 in total.

But now, despite pledging to give £16,500 to the Children’s Hospital Charity for the elephant, new owners Alexis and Kate Krachai from local businesses Counter and Quality Context have given it back for the city to enjoy. It was unveiled in a ceremony at the Winter Gardens last night.

“The Herd of Sheffield was a huge collaboration of companies, artists, schools and individuals from across Sheffield, all working together to create something special for the city and to fund lifesaving equipment at Sheffield Children’s Hospital,” said Rebecca Staden from The Children’s Hospital Charity.

“I am absolutely delighted that AM is returning to the city as a legacy to the project.”